Three people are confirmed dead and many others injured after a shooting at a private school in the US state of Wisconsin, including a child who caused the attack, authorities said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was speaking to reporters on Monday when the death toll rose. He offered no details on the victims but says others were wounded in the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

Barnes says police officers who responded did not fire their weapons.

Police had blocked off roads around the school on Monday afternoon.

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Madison, according to the White House, which said senior administration officials were in touch with authorities to provide support as needed.

"Monitoring the situation"

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement.

“We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

Top politicians have reacted to the deadly shooting. Sen. Ron Johnson said in a post on X: “My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin wrote: “I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected."

Rep. Mark Pocan noted in a message,“My office is aware of reports of a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are in touch with local law enforcement, and will continue to monitor the situation and offer any assistance we can provide to our first responders."

Abundant Life Christian School has about 390 students, from kindergarten through high school, according to its website.

Gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the US and guns kill more than 48,000 people a year, and firearm injuries were among the five leading causes of death for people ages 1-44 in the US, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The US has witnessed a series of mass shootings over the last year - including its deadliest in modern history in Las Vegas in October.

It's one of the few countries on earth where the right to bear arms is constitutionally protected and powerful guns are easy to obtain.