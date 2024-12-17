A strong earthquake of 7.3 magnitude in the southern Pacific nation of Vanuatu killed at least one person and damaged buildings and other infrastructure.

Four earthquakes were reported in the island nation within a span of three hours, according to t he US Geological Survey (USGS) and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (Geofon).

The powerful earthquake measuring 7.3 in magnitude struck 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) west of Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila. Three other earthquakes of magnitude 5.4, 5 and 5.5 followed.

The biggest tremor in the South Pacific island nation occurred at a depth of 43 kilometers (26.7 miles) at around 0147GMT, the USGS said.

A tsunami warning was issued for Vanuatu but it was lifted later.

“This is the worst earthquake I or my family have experienced… it is quite a violent one,” Dan McGarry, a journalist based in Port Vila, told Anadolu over the phone.

There is evidence of landslides near our international shipping terminal and “our real concern is it may impact our response and recovery (efforts),” he added.

Some old buildings have “pancaked," he added.

“Police have confirmed to me one fatality and there were numerous people being treated and a triage facility has been set up outside Central Hospital,” he added.

The journalist said the earthquake has damaged communications infrastructure and disrupted the supply of power, while some areas have also re ported disruption to the water supply.

He was himself using an electricity generator and connected to the outer world through Starlink.

“It is very early stages,” he replied when asked about the extent of the damage.

Vanuatu, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, experiences frequent seismic activity due to its position on the boundary of several tectonic plates.

Meanwhile, Penny Wong, the foreign minister of neighboring Australia, said Canberra was "closely monitoring the situation in Vanuatu."

"We stand ready to support Vanuatu, as the extent of the damage is assessed. Vanuatu is family and we will always be there in times of need," said Wong.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Wellington was "deeply concerned about the significant earthquake in Vanuatu, and the damage it has caused."

Peters said the building housing the diplomatic mission of New Zealand, also "sustained significant damage."