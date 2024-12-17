WORLD
1 MIN READ
Vigil for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi held at White House
A vigil for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was held at the White House after she was killed by Israeli forces in September. Nearly a hundred people gathered as Aysenur’s husband and sister, joined by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and other pro-Palestinian activists, spoke out in her memory. TRT World spoke with Daniel Santiago, an activist who was shot while serving as an international observer at a protest in the West Bank a month before Ezgi Eygi was murdered taking part in the same role. He highlights that spreading awareness and fighting for justice for Ezgi Eygi can directly combat the impunity with which Israel is able to carry out such crimes.
Vigil for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi held at White House / Others
December 17, 2024
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us