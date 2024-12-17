WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why are so many Western governments silent on Israel's Gaza actions?
Since October of last year, Israel has claimed the lives of over 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza. Among the recent victims is Khaled al-Nabhan, a Gaza resident who caught the imagination of the world as he mourned the loss of his granddaughter. Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative, addresses Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza and analyses the response of Western governments, many of which have remained silent. https://youtu.be/kaXBOy-sxo8
Gaza war / Others
December 17, 2024
