White Helmets start to exhume bodies from mass grave found in Damascus
Mass grave contains trenches filled with human remains and sacks marked with prison codes, indicating that victims likely died due to torture or in notorious prisons such as Sednaya.
Initial findings suggest that the remains may be those of detainees, though their identities have yet to be confirmed, White Helmets noted. / Photo: AA
December 17, 2024

The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, has begun investigating a mass grave discovered near Damascus' Baghdad Bridge neighbourhood.

Documented by Anadolu, the mass grave contains trenches filled with human remains and sacks marked with prison codes, indicating that the victims likely died due to torture or in notorious prisons such as Sednaya.

Following the grim discovery on Tuesday, White Helmets teams began securing the site and recovering the remains, which were thought to be victims of the Assad regime's brutal torture.

The mass grave is part of the ongoing search and recovery efforts in Syria following the fall of the Baath Party regime on December 8.

Ammar Selmo, a member of the Syrian Civil Defence's Executive Board, told Anadolu that they mobilised after receiving reports of human remains.

"This site is deeply disturbing, truly horrifying," Selmo said, adding, "It reflects the state of Syria. It has turned into an organized mass grave. The bodies were buried disrespectfully, found thrown in flour sacks."

Initial findings suggest that the remains may be those of detainees, though their identities have yet to be confirmed, Selmo noted.

SOURCE:AA
