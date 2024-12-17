December 17, 2024
Ukraine claims responsibility for Igor Kirillov's assassination
Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the killing of a Russian General and his assistant in Moscow. The pair were leaving a residential block when an explosive device hidden in a scooter detonated. It comes a day after Ukraine's Security Services charged Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in absentia, saying he was responsible for the “mass use of banned chemical weapons”. TRT World's Victoria Innes reports.
