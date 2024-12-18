WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye shifts to a more multi-dimensional foreign policy
Türkiye's growing interest in improving relations with BRICS has raised concerns this year as a NATO member seeking to join overturning a non-Western bloc. However, Ankara has made it clear that its goal is to shift to a more multi-dimensional foreign policy. Türkiye aims to promote a fairer world order and to become a key player in that vision, working in cooperation with all international actors. Asli Atbas reports from Ankara.
Türkiye shifts to a more multi-dimensional foreign policy / Others
December 18, 2024
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us