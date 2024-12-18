WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jordan to reopen Jaber border crossing with Syria for trucks
Decision to facilitate flow of goods and freight traffic between 2 countries, minister says.
Jordan to reopen Jaber border crossing with Syria for trucks
Syrian authorities have canceled all fees and stamps previously required at the Jaber crossing. / Photo: Reuters
December 18, 2024

Jordan announced that it will reopen the Jaber border crossing with Syria for truck traffic starting on Wednesday following its closure earlier this month due to security concerns.

“Jordanian trucks will be allowed to enter Syrian territory, starting Wednesday, through the Jaber border crossing,” Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah told Jordan News Agency (Petra).

Qudah said the decision would facilitate the flow of goods and freight traffic between the two countries.

He added that he plans to visit the Jaber border crossing and the Syrian-Jordanian Joint Free Zone on Thursday to assess work progress and review procedures related to trade exchanges.

Syrian authorities have canceled all fees and stamps previously required at the Jaber crossing.

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazin Al Farrayeh on December 6 announced the closure of the Jaber border crossing, citing security concerns.

Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, the crossing has been closed multiple times starting in April 2015, when it remained shut for three years. It was reopened in October 2018.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us