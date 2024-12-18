South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol failed to appear before the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) Wednesday, ignoring a summons for questioning over his brief imposition of martial law.

Yoon defied the summons issued by a joint investigation team comprising the CIO, the police and the Defence Ministry's investigative unit, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The move prompted CIO chief Oh Dong-woon to tell the National Assembly’s legislation committee that the refusal was “deliberate.” Oh added that his agency would take swift and lawful measures in response.

The CIO is also considering whether to issue a second summons as part of its ongoing inquiry.

Yoon, who has been suspended from his duties pending the Constitutional Court’s trial on his impeachment, faces accusations of treason and insurrection among other charges.

Meanwhile, the prosecution, conducting a separate investigation into the martial law case, has issued another summons for Yoon to appear on Saturday after he skipped an earlier session on Sunday.

Prosecutors have indicated that Yoon could face arrest if deemed necessary.

Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3, but hours after, 190 lawmakers met and passed a motion to lift it, forcing him to reverse his decision. The incident sparked calls for his resignation, including from members of his People Power Party.

The 63-year-old leader is the first sitting president to face treason and insurrection charges as well as an overseas travel ban.