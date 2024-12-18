WORLD
3 MIN READ
US frees 3 from Guantanamo, including one held for 17 years without trial
Two Malaysian detainees pleaded guilty to charges related to the 2002 Bali bombings, while a Kenyan man was held in a notorious US prison for nearly two decades without charges.
US frees 3 from Guantanamo, including one held for 17 years without trial
The two Malaysian men's transfers leave 27 detainees in custody at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay. / Photo: AP
December 18, 2024

The US has transferred two Malaysian detainees at the Guantanamo Bay US military prison to their home country after they pleaded guilty to charges related to deadly 2002 bombings in Bali and agreed to testify against the alleged ringleader of that and other attacks, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Mohammed Farik bin Amin and Mohammed Nazir bin Lep worked for years with Encep Nurjaman, known as Hambali, an Indonesian leader of Al Qaeda affiliate Jemaah Islamiya.

That includes helping Nurjaman escape capture after October 12, 2002 bombings that killed 202 people at two-night spots in Bali, US officials said.

The two men entered guilty pleas to conspiracy and other charges in January.

Their transfer comes after they provided testimony that prosecutors plan to use in the future against Nurjaman, the alleged mastermind, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Nurjaman is in custody in Guantanamo awaiting the resumption of pre-trial hearings in January involving the Bali bombings and other attacks.

The two Malaysian men's transfers leave 27 detainees in custody at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay.

RelatedSaudi engineer walks free from Guantanamo prison after 21 years

US' 'war on terror'

President George W. Bush set up a military tribunal and prison after the September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda attacks on the US.

At peak, Guantanamo detained hundreds of men, most Muslim, in the US military's "war on terror" after the September 11 attacks.

Just two of the men at Guantanamo are serving sentences. US prosecution of seven others currently facing charges has been slowed by legal obstacles — including those presented by the torture of the men in their first years under CIA custody — and logistical difficulties.

On Tuesday, US authorities repatriated a Kenyan man, Mohammed Abdul Malik Bajabu, after 17 years at Guantanamo without charge.

His release leaves 15 other never-charged men awaiting release. The US is searching for suitable and stable countries willing to take them. Many are from Yemen, a country split by war.

Amnesty International urged President Joe Biden to end the detention of those never-charged men before he leaves office. If not, the rights group said in a statement, “he will continue to bear responsibility for the abhorrent practice of indefinite detention without charge or trial by the US government."

Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us