Children killed in stampede at holiday fair in Nigeria: governor
Several children have lost their lives at the Islamic High School in Basorun, Oyo state, as authorities say they will investigate "anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster".
" We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths", Governor Seyi Makinde says in a statement.
December 18, 2024

Several children have died during a stampede at a holiday funfair in southwestern Nigeria, authorities said.

Wednesday's incident happened at the Islamic High School in Basorun, Oyo State, near the economic hub of Lagos. Security forces attended the scene and arrested the event organizers, state governor Seyi Makinde said in a statement.

"Earlier today, an incident occurred in Islamic High School Basorun, the venue of an event organised for families. Sadly, a stampede at the venue has led to multiple loss of lives and injuries. This is a very sad day," Makinde said.

"We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths," he added.

Nigeria's national emergency services said it has deployed a team to help provide assistance to the victims.

Children injured at the venue were taken to local hospitals where parents were asked to check for missing persons.

Video footage that appeared to be from the scene showed a large crowd of mostly children looking on as some children were being carried away from an open field.

Local media identified the event organizers as the Women In Need Of Guidance and Support Foundation, which held a similar event for children last year.

The group was preparing to host up to 5,000 young people at this year's event, the Oyo-based Agidigbo FM radio station reported on Tuesday, citing the organisers who had featured on its programme. Children "will win exciting prizes like scholarships and other bountiful gifts," they said.

An investigation has been opened into the causes of the stampede, Makinde said, adding "anyone directly or remotely involved in this disaster will be held accountable."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
