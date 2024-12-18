Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits island of Vanuatu killing at least 14 people

Rescuers in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu are racing to find survivors a day after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the capital of Port Vila. As the death toll mounts, at least 200 people have been injured, with hospitals struggling to cope with the influx of patients. A powerful aftershock has added to the destruction. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.