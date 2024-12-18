TÜRKİYE
Türkiye hails EU recognition of candidate status, rejects biased views
The statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry comes after the EU General Affairs Council adopting its annual conclusions on the EU enlargement process.
Ankara rejects the EU’s commentary on Türkiye’s domestic political dynamics, describing them as “one-sided” and lacking objectivity. / Photo: AA Archive
December 18, 2024

Ankara has hailed the European Union’s acknowledgment of Türkiye’s candidate status and its pivotal role in regional and global matters, calling it an “accurate and realistic” approach.

The statement, issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, follows the EU General Affairs Council’s adoption of its annual conclusions on the enlargement process.

“The emphasis in the conclusions on Türkiye’s candidate country status and key role is accurate and represents a realistic approach,” the ministry said.

It welcomed the reinstatement of High-Level Economic Dialogue meetings and the resumption of European Investment Bank activities in Türkiye, signaling renewed momentum in EU-Türkiye relations.

Progress on economic cooperation

The ministry appreciated the EU’s recognition of Türkiye’s advancements in macroeconomic policies and efforts to address trade issues related to the Customs Union.

“This acknowledgment reflects the positive progress we have made,” the statement noted.

Türkiye also commended the EU’s “accurate observations” regarding its role in de-escalating tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and its contributions to resolving the Russia-Ukraine war, two areas where Türkiye has played a critical diplomatic role.

Criticism of internal politics assessments

However, Ankara rejected the EU’s commentary on Türkiye’s domestic political dynamics, describing them as “one-sided” and lacking objectivity.

“These views fail to reflect the realities of Türkiye’s internal landscape and are far from being constructive,” the ministry said.

Ankara also criticised the EU’s continued alignment with Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration, accusing it of repeating “unrealistic, unlawful, and maximalist” views.

The statement reiterated that the EU’s failure to recognise the rights and concerns of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) undermines the resolution process on the island.

“The EU’s continued role as the mouthpiece of the Greek Cypriot side remains the primary impediment to a fair and lasting solution,” the ministry emphasised.

EU membership remains a strategic goal

Despite ongoing tensions, Ankara reaffirmed its commitment to EU membership as a strategic objective. It called on the EU to adopt a new vision that would bolster Türkiye’s prospects for accession.

“We expect the conclusions of the European Council of 15 July 2019, which restrict EU-Türkiye relations, to be fully revoked,” the statement said.

Ankara proposed holding High-Level Dialogue meetings in energy, transport, and political fields, along with Association Councils, to deepen cooperation in areas including foreign policy and regional issues.

The ministry concluded by expressing hope for a more balanced and constructive approach from the EU, emphasising that strengthened dialogue would benefit both sides and the broader region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
