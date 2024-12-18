Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati has expressed gratitude for Türkiye's support as his country continues to endure Israeli attacks.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his host, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday, thanked Türkiye for being a steadfast ally, especially through times of crisis.

"Lebanon has been through a severe crisis, but we have learned that our trust in Allah, and in our friends, especially Türkiye, has been our strength," Mikati said.

Mikati acknowledged that the economy, society, and environment in Lebanon have suffered due to the Israeli attacks, which have continued despite a ceasefire last month following more than a year of cross-border attacks.

He emphasised the solidarity Türkiye and other Arab nations showed Beirut, adding that this has been of immense importance to Lebanon throughout the current challenging period.

Strengthening bonds

He also touched on the broader regional context, pointing to the political transformations occurring in the Middle East, including in Syria, which neighbours both Lebanon and Türkiye.

Mikati stressed the need for international pressure on Israel to halt its actions as it continues to violate the ceasefire terms.

He reaffirmed that as Lebanon endeavours through the ongoing crisis, it remains committed to supporting Syria's sovereignty, freedom, and territorial integrity.

Mikati emphasised the importance of good relations between Lebanon, Türkiye, and Syria.

He expressed confidence that, through continued cooperation, Lebanon and Türkiye will strengthen their bond and work toward a future of peace and mutual respect.