Israeli fans assault pro-Palestine activist at basketball game in France
Israel fans violently assaulted the activists and hurled insults at them after they were stopped by the security.
During the altercation, Israeli fans hurled insults at the pro-Palestinian supporters. / Photo: X/@enzorabouyy / Others
December 19, 2024

A basketball game between French team Nanterre and Israeli side Hapoel Holon was interrupted when a group of activists ran onto the court waving Palestinian flags.

The match took place in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris on Wednesday.

Footage circulating on social media showed the activists evading security personnel on the court and escaping into the stands, where Israeli fans assaulted them.

Police intervened to separate them but used force against the activists.

During the altercation, Israeli fans hurled insults at the pro-Palestinian supporters.

The Administrative Court of Cergy-Pontoise had earlier annulled a decision by the Nanterre Municipality to hold the match without spectators.

A demonstration planned by Palestinian supporters in Nanterre against the game was banned.

Israeli violence in sports matches

Last month, fans of Israeli football club Maccabi Tel Aviv stirred violence in Amsterdam after tearing through the city, tearing down Palestinian flags on private property and chanting anti-Arab slogans.

The incidents, which took place before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax, have sparked widespread outrage, with reports of Israeli fans clashing with bystanders, vandalising property, and setting a Palestinian flag alight.

Videos shared widely on social media depict Maccabi fans not only vandalising private property but also attacking a local taxi driver and even confronting law enforcement officials.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
