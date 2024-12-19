Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled Türkiye’s ambitious plans to establish a superconducting chip production facility, signifying a groundbreaking leap in the nation’s quantum computing capabilities.

Delivering remarks on Wednesday at the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) and Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) Science Awards Ceremony held in the capital Ankara, President Erdogan underscored the strategic importance of quantum technologies in shaping the global future.

“With this critical advancement in quantum computing, we aim to position Türkiye as a key player on the global stage,” he said, emphasising that such developments reflect the country’s determination to lead in cutting-edge technological fields.

The planned superconducting chip facility will be instrumental in producing the high-performance processors essential for next-generation quantum computers.

“Our forthcoming superconducting chip production facility will pave the way for developing higher-capacity quantum computers,” the president said.

President Erdogan described this initiative as a transformative step, explaining how quantum computers can solve highly complex problems in minutes - challenges that conventional supercomputers would require years to address.

“Türkiye’s goal is to join the ranks of the 15 nations at the forefront of quantum computing,” he affirmed, emphasising the significance of establishing the infrastructure necessary for advanced research and development.

Fostering scientific excellence

The president further highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to fostering scientific innovation, paying tribute to the achievements of the 57 scientists honoured during the awards ceremony.

He underscored the importance of recognising and encouraging scientific talent to drive national progress.

“Scientific progress requires encouragement and recognition,” he said, drawing inspiration from the words of the renowned scholar Ibn Sina: “Science and art migrate from places where they are not appreciated.”

President Erdogan called on academic institutions, researchers and private enterprises to collaborate and push the boundaries of innovation.

He also noted that Türkiye’s scientific advancements are supported by significant investments in education, research infrastructure and public-private partnerships.

Türkiye as a beacon of regional stability, leadership

During his address, President Erdogan also reflected on Türkiye’s growing geopolitical influence and its responsibility to act as a stabilising force in a turbulent region.

“The events in Syria remind us that Türkiye is bigger than Türkiye itself,” he said, alluding to the nation’s role in addressing regional crises and humanitarian challenges.

“We cannot limit our horizon to 782,000 square kilometres,” he said. “Just as a person cannot escape their destiny, Türkiye and the Turkish nation cannot run from or hide from their predestined role in history.”

The president highlighted the nation’s diplomatic, military and humanitarian efforts as examples of Türkiye’s leadership in addressing regional and global challenges.

President Erdogan concluded by affirming that the nation’s strength lies not only in its technological and scientific advancements but also in its enduring commitment to justice, stability and progress.