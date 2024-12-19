Türkiye has an unwavering commitment to supporting the Syrian people, emphasising that a new era has begun in Syria following the fall of the Assad regime, the security sources from Turkish Defence Ministry said.

Turkish sources reiterated Ankara's long-standing support for the Syrian people, stating that Türkiye has been by their side since the beginning of the conflict.

"Türkiye has opened its doors to millions of Syrians fleeing the oppression of the regime and the war. At this point, the regime's opponents have determined their own fate," sources from the ministry said.

Türkiye remains committed to supporting Syria's territorial integrity, political unity and stability as the Syrian opposition takes control of its destiny, sources added.

They also reaffirmed Türkiye's proactive measures against terrorist threats, stating that every move by terrorist groups in the region is being closely monitored and decisive action is being taken to neutralise threats.

Officials reiterated Türkiye's firm stance against the PKK/YPG and Daesh, stressing that national security remains a top priority.

Denying US allegations about PKK/YPG

Responding to claims by a US State Department spokesperson regarding an alleged ceasefire agreement between Türkiye and PKK/YPG, defence sources vehemently denied any such discussions.

"We, as Türkiye, do not engage in talks with any terrorist organisation. We believe the statement in question was a slip of the tongue," sources said.

Condemning Israel's decision in Golan Heights

"We do not negotiate with terrorist organisations; we believe this is a slip of the tongue," ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said.

"We strongly condemn Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the Golan Heights, which it has occupied since 1967," Akturk said in a weekly press briefing at the ministry.

The Ministry also voiced concerns over Israel's continued actions in Syria. "Israel is now continuing its unlawfulness in Syria and maintaining its occupation of territories.

It is essential to declare a ceasefire and ensure regional stability as soon as possible," Akturk stressed, underscoring the need for immediate regional peace.

Ongoing threats by PKK/YPG

Regarding military operations east of the Euphrates, officials pointed to ongoing threats posed by the PKK/YPG toward Türkiye's borders and operational zones in Syria.

They reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to act until the PKK/YPG disarms and foreigners within the terror group leave Syria.

Confidence was also expressed in the new Syrian administration and its national army, the Syrian National Army, to reclaim areas occupied by PKK/YPG.

The sources also criticised US claims of combating Daesh as a pretext for backing PKK/YPG, adding that Daesh has not been active in Syria in recent years.

"We see the US rhetoric about fighting the Daesh terrorist organisation as a pretext to continue its cooperation with another terrorist organisation, the PKK/YPG. We expect the US to reassess its position in the coming period".

US-Greek Cypriots military cooperation

Addressing US military plans involving the Greek Cypriot Administration in the Mediterranean, Turkish sources criticised the lifting of the arms embargo on Greek Cypriots and subsequent defence cooperation agreements.

The security sources underlined Türkiye's commitment to the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), vowing to protect its rights and security at all costs.