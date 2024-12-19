December 19, 2024
Dozens of men sentenced to jail in mass rape verdict in France
In France, verdicts have been handed down to more than 50 men in a mass rape trial. For a decade, Dominique Pelicot drugged and raped his wife, Gisèle, while she was unconscious. He also invited dozens of other men whom he met online to abuse her. A court has found him guilty on all charges and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Victoria Innes reports.
