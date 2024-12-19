WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye urges swift, decisive action to tackle Sudan crisis at UN meeting
At the UN Security Council, Türkiye's representative Ahmet Yildiz reaffirmed support for Sudan's "unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence from outside interference."
Türkiye urges swift, decisive action to tackle Sudan crisis at UN meeting
UN Security Council meeting on Sudan / Photo: AFP
December 19, 2024

Türkiye's representative to the UN Security Council has urged the international community to take swift action to address the escalating conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

Speaking at Security Council on Thursday, Ahmet Yildiz highlighted the dire situation in Sudan, where "over 11 million people are displaced and hundreds of thousands have lost their lives."

The conflict has also led to the destruction of vital infrastructure, including health facilities.

Türkiye reiterated its commitment to Sudan's "unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence from outside interference."

Yildiz stressed the importance of focusing on the root causes of the conflict, calling for an immediate end to the fighting.

"To help the Sudanese people, we must focus on the causes of the disease, not the symptoms alone," he said, urging support for the Jeddah Declaration as a key framework for resolving the crisis.

Türkiye has intensified its humanitarian efforts in Sudan, delivering approximately 8,000 tons of humanitarian aid through three aid ships to Port Sudan, he said.

The Turkish hospital in Nyala continues to operate despite difficult conditions, showcasing Türkiye's steadfast support for the Sudanese people.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has conveyed Türkiye's readiness to assist Sudan during a phone call with Sudan's Sovereignty Council President Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

"Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for the people of Sudan and calls on the international community to incr ease both humanitarian aid and mediation efforts," Yildiz added.

The Security Council meeting underscored the urgent need for global collaboration to stabilize Sudan and prevent further bloodshed.

Since April 2023, Sudan has faced violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over military reform and integration issues.

The conflict has claimed more than 20,000 lives, displaced millions and left more than 25 million in dire need of humanitarian aid, according to the UN.

RelatedEpidemics, malnutrition kill at least 25 in 'besieged' Sudan village
SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us