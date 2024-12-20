December 20, 2024
Thousands of bodies found in Assad regime's mass graves
New mass graves are being uncovered in Syria 12 days after the fall of Bashar al Assad. The sites are believed to contain the bodies of tens of thousands of victims. Randolph Nogel visited the village of al-Qutayfah outside Damascus, where the local imam says Russian military personnel were also on site as Assad's forces committed the crimes.
