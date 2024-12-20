Family of slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi continues fight for justice

Years of impunity and cover provided by the United States has left the families of victims killed by Israeli violence bereft of hope. Such is the case of the Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot dead by an Israeli sniper in September. Selina Downes met her family on their journey to Washington to seek answers from US officials.