December 20, 2024
Millions face acute food insecurity amid worsening conflict in Myanmar
As Myanmar's civil war intensifies, millions of people are now facing a devastating hunger crisis that threatens to engulf the nation. ASEAN ministers gathered in Thailand to discuss the urgent humanitarian disaster and worsening conflict, which is now entering its fourth year. The ruling junta also discussed plans to hold elections next year. Rumeysa Codar reports.
