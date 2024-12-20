Security forces have neutralised 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria near Türkiye’s borders, the National Defence Ministry has announced.

Eleven terrorists were targeted and neutralised in air strikes in northern Iraq, while five others preparing for an attack were neutralised in northern Syria.

The term neutralised is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were either killed, captured, or surrendered.

Key gains in the Zap region

The ministry on Friday revealed that the Turkish Armed Forces secured a strategic position in the Zap region of northern Iraq, a known PKK stronghold, and the operations continue in the area without pause.

“Wherever they may be, our fight against terrorist organisations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised,” the ministry stated on X, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to counterterrorism.

PKK/YPG’s threat to Türkiye

The PKK has long used northern Iraq as a base to launch attacks on Türkiye.

In its four-decade campaign, the group—classified as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU—has caused over 40,000 deaths, including civilians and children.

The PKK/YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, has exploited the chaos during the Assad regime era in Syria to establish a “terror corridor” along the Turkish border.

Turkish forces, in collaboration with local allies, are actively working to prevent this threat and protect border communities in northern Syria.

Commitment to regional security

The Turkish National Defence Ministry emphasised that its ongoing operations aim to eliminate terrorist threats and ensure safety for both Türkiye and the region.

“The Turkish Armed Forces continue to take preventive and decisive measures against terrorist organisations,” it stated, underlining Türkiye's resolve to maintain security and stability.