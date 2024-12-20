As France’s largest rape trial comes to an end, is the punishment enough

A supermarket guard caught Dominique Pelicot taking upskirt photos of women in Mazan, France, in 2020. Pelicot's arrest then led to the police finding hundreds of videos of Pelicot and dozens of other men sexually abusing Pelicot’s then-wife Gisele, whom he had regularly drugged and raped. The trial has finally concluded, but is the punishment sufficient? #Gisele #france