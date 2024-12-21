WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bushfires in Australia's Victoria, authorities issue evacuation orders
The bushfire is more than 30,000 hectares in size, having spread from about 7,500 hectares, fueled by strong winds and dry conditions.
Bushfires in Australia's Victoria, authorities issue evacuation orders
Last week, authorities also ordered residents of several towns in Victoria state to evacuate after an "out-of-control" bushfire south of Ballarat city. / Photo: AP
December 21, 2024

Authorities in Australia's southeastern Victoria state have issued orders for evacuation after a bushfire spread in the Grampians region, according to local media.

Police have informed the local communities in western Victoria of the threat and urged people to leave immediately, with a fire in the Grampians region more than tripling in size in 24 hours, ABC News reported Saturday.

Police also asked the holiday-makers to avoid the area as the fire is spreading there.

People in Bellfield, Bellfield Settlement, Flat Rock Crossing, Fyans Creek, Halls Gap and Grampians Junction have been told to evacuate immediately.

The bushfire is more than 30,000 hectares in size, having spread from about 7,500 hectares on Friday morning, according to the broadcaster.

A Forest Fire Management Victoria official said that the landscape was extremely dry and currently the wind is pushing the fire in some areas.

"This fire is in areas we cannot get machinery or crews into and so our strategy has to be 'burning out' – the 'fight fire with fire' idea," Glen Rudolph from Forest Fire Management Victoria said.

Currently, some 400 firefighters are working to fight the blaze with more than 100 tankers and 25 aircraft.

Last week, authorities also ordered residents of several towns in Victoria state to evacuate after an "out-of-control" bushfire south of Ballarat city.

RelatedRisk of bushfires rises in Australia amid widening heatwave
SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us