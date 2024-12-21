WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump appoints Pope Francis critic as ambassador to Vatican
The US President-elect praised Burch for his impact on Catholic voter support in November's elections.
Trump appoints Pope Francis critic as ambassador to Vatican
Burch has long expressed criticism of the Francis papacy. / Photo: AP
December 21, 2024

US President-elect Donald Trump appointed Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote who is a vocal critic of Pope Francis, as the US ambassador to the Vatican.

The Vatican, often referred to as the "Holy See," serves as the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, and is led by Pope Francis. .

"I am pleased to announce that Brian Burch will serve as the next United States Ambassador to the Holy See," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

Stating that Burch is a "devout" Catholic, the US President-elect added that Burch has earned "numerous" awards, and shown "exceptional" leadership, contributing to the growth of one of the largest Catholic advocacy organisations in the US.

He also praised Burch for his impact on Catholic voter support in November's elections, adding: "He represented me well during the last Election, having garnered more Catholic votes than any Presidential Candidate in History!"

"Brian loves his Church and the United States - He will make us all proud," noted Trump, extending his congratulations to Burch and his family.

For his part, Burch said on X that the Catholic Church is the "largest" and "most important" religious institution globally, adding that its relationship with the US has "vital importance."

He also expressed commitment to working with leaders within the Vatican and the new administration to uphold the dignity of all people and advance the common good.

Burch has long expressed criticism of the Francis papacy and, on some occasions, criticised his governance.

After Pope Francis' 2023 decision permitting priests to bless individuals in same-gender unions, Burch criticised the move, accusing the pope of causing "confusion" within the Catholic Church.

He further predicted that the now 88-year-old pontiff would not remain in office much longer and emphasised that the next pope must "clarify" the uncertainties of the Francis era.

Related‘That lady, or that gentleman’: Who is the 'lesser evil' Pope referred to?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us