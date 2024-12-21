WORLD
Türkiye’s first quantum computer to boost technological capabilities
5-qubit quantum computer, developed by defence firm, Aselsan, Ankara-based TOBB University of Economics and Technology to help solidify Türkiye’s major role in tech arena.
December 21, 2024

Türkiye’s first quantum computer will boost the country’s technological capabilities and further solidify its major role in the tech arena.

The country’s first quantum computer was commissioned in cooperation with defence firm Aselsan and the TOBB University of Economics and Technology (ETU) in Ankara. The computer will enable Türkiye to build its quantum computer market.

Aselsan and the university established a quantum technologies research laboratory in 2022 for the project.

Yusuf Bora Kartal, director of radar programs at Aselsan, said that the first chips to be used in the project were prototyped in a production facility outside Türkiye.

Kartal said the development of the 5-qubit quantum computer at their laboratories marks an important milestone in the collaboration of Aselsan and TOBB ETU.

He noted that quantum computers not only have higher processing power but can complete far more complex tasks compared to regular computers.

He said only a few countries, such as Germany, can produce quantum chips, and they are not easily procured.

He added that while the US and China have infrastructures for quantum chip production, the developments by Aselsan and TOBB ETU in their own quantum technologies laboratory are noteworthy.

“This is a great opportunity area"

Mehmet Unlu, a professor at TOBB ETU, said that many sub-branches of engineering need to be brought together to develop quantum technologies, which was possible at TOBB ETU.

“Türkiye needs to make serious investments to produce an integrated circuit factory,” he said, noting that production is of critical importance worldwide, as the infrastructure would be sufficient for quantum chip development.

“This is a great opportunity area for Türkiye,” he added.

Unlu said participating in the technologies bears significance in lessening foreign dependence.

Professor Ali Bozbey at TOBB ETU stated that quantum technologies have become a growing global trend, with increasing momentum in Türkiye.

He added that the 5-qubit quantum computer developed by the university in collaboration with Aselsan serves as a model for the country.

