'Chameleon charms': Zambia police foil plot to bewitch President Hichilema
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the duo was engaged by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of a former independent member of parliament, to use the charms to harm the president.
Police said the suspects disclosed that they were promised a payment of over $7,000.  / Photo: AP
December 21, 2024

Two suspected 'witch doctors' were apprehended in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital for allegedly attempting to "bewitch" President Hakainde Hichilema, police said.

Police spokesman Rae Hamoonga said in a statement on Friday the suspects had been formally arrested and charged with professing knowledge of witchcraft, possession of charms, and cruelty to wild animals.

“The suspects, identified as Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, and Leonard Phiri, 43, were found in possession of assorted charms, including a live chameleon and are alleged to be practising witch doctors,” Hamoonga said.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that the duo was engaged by Nelson Banda, the younger brother of Emmanuel, a former independent member of parliament, to use the charms to harm Hichilema.

He said Nelson Banda was currently on the run.

Police said the suspects disclosed that they were promised a payment of over $7,000 after executing their mission.

