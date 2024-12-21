Israeli military forces have faced significant challenges in countering Houthi missile and drone attacks since the beginning of the war on Gaza in October 2023, according to Israeli newspaper Maariv.

The latest incident occurred earlier Saturday when a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis struck the Israeli capital Tel Aviv, injuring 20 people, according to local sources. The Houthi group claimed responsibility for the strike.

Maariv’s report said that the Houthis have launched over 200 ballistic missiles and 170 drones at Israeli targets, severely testing Israel's defence capabilities.

It added that Israel’s defence mechanisms, particularly the Iron Dome and other air defence systems, have struggled to cope with the evolving threat posed by the Houthis.

Although many missiles and drones have been intercepted by Israeli and American forces, the sheer volume and sophistication of the attacks have continued to strain Israel’s defences, it noted.

The report emphasised that the Israeli military is facing significant difficulties in both defending against and responding to the attacks.

'Israel was not ready'

It acknowledged that since the war’s beginning, the Houthis have inflicted significant damage on the regional economy, particularly Israel’s.

The report criticised Israel’s military response and intelligence preparation, claiming that the country was unprepared for the threat posed by the Houthis.

“Israel was not ready - either politically or in terms of intelligence - to deal with the threat coming from Yemen,” the report said.

The Israeli military and intelligence agencies only began reacting after the Houthis’ missile and drone strikes intensified, according to the report.

Maariv stressed that efforts by the Israeli military, including air strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, were seen as little more than public relations gestures.

Air defence systems failure

The report also highlighted the increasing involvement of Iran in supporting the Houthi forces.

“Iran has invested more in the Houthis in recent weeks following the collapse of the Shia axis, making the Houthi movement a leader of this axis,” the report noted.

The failures of Israel’s air defence systems were underscored, with Maariv reporting that the "Arrow" missile defence system, Israel's main line of defence against ballistic missiles, had failed four times in a row to intercept missiles, including three launched from Yemen and one from Lebanon.

The Houthis, in solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing an Israeli genocidal war since October 7, 2023, have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing a determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.