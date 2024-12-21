TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan condemns deadly attack at German Christmas market
Turkish president expresses condolences after a car attack in Magdeburg kills five and injures over 200.
Erdogan condemns deadly attack at German Christmas market
"I strongly condemn the heinous attack carried out on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, last evening," Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
December 21, 2024

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the attack in a Christmas market in Germany's Magdeburg city that killed five people and injured over 200 others.

"I strongly condemn the heinous attack carried out on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, last evening," Erdogan said on X on Saturday.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and to the "friendly people and government of Germany."

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The death toll from the deadly car attack at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg rose to five, local media reported on Saturday.

The attack occurred on Friday in the popular Christmas market at Magdeburg's city centre.

Videos on social media showed a dark car speeding into the crowd, sending people fleeing in panic and causing chaos at the festive gathering.

The perpetrator was arrested after the attack. Police maintained a heavy security presence at the Christmas market and cordoned off the area to secure the crime scene.

Local authorities urged residents to avoid the area while investigations were ongoing.​​​​​​​

RelatedCar rams German Christmas market in suspected attack, killing five
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us