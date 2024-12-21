December 21, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Horrors of Syria’s notorious prisons | Episode 5: ‘If the dead could speak’
“I would have to pray that a tear does not come down my face”Through the lens of a reluctant witness; Caesar, a Syrian military photographer who risked everything to expose the regime’s torture and execution campaign.His shocking images, smuggled out of Syria, have become a vital key in the fight for justice and the search for thousands of disappeared souls
Horrors of Syria's notorious prisons | Episode 5: 'If the dead could speak'
