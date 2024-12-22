WORLD
A look back at South Korea's 2024
2024 has been a tumultuous year for South Korea - and it's not over. A doctors' strike still drags on, while a sweeping Democratic Party victory changed the political landscape, and tensions with North Korea heated up after Pyongyang sealed an alliance with Russia. All of that before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's disastrous decision to declare martial law this month saw him impeached by his own lawmakers. Frank Smith is in Seoul to unpack all of that and what it means.
