Russia claims new Ukrainian drone attacks on fuel facility in Oryol region
The attack targeted a facility in Stalnoi Kon near Oryol, but the fire was extinguished with no casualties or major damage, according to Governor Andrey Klychkov.
Eight drones were reportedly shot down over each of the Rostov and Bryansk regions, five over the border region of Kursk, and one over Krasnodar. / Photo: Reuters
December 22, 2024

A Ukrainian drone attack overnight sparked a fire at a fuel infrastructure facility in Russia’s Oryol region, local officials have said.

Oryol Governor Andrey Klychkov said the attack targeted a facility in the village of Stalnoi Kon, located approximately 9.4 kilometres (5.8 miles) northeast of the regional administrative centre and about 170 kilometres (105 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The fire was extinguished without casualties or significant damage, Klychkov added in a statement on Telegram.

The Russian Defence Ministry, on the other hand, said on Sunday that Russian forces had captured two villages in Ukraine - Lozova in the Kharkiv region and Sontsivka in the Donetsk region, according to Russian news agencies.

Drone war

The Ministry also reported that air defences intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones overnight across five regions, including 20 over the Oryol region.

Eight drones were reportedly shot down over each of the Rostov and Bryansk regions, five over the border region of Kursk, and one over Krasnodar.

Local authorities in the Bryansk and Rostov regions have not yet provided updates on casualties or damages.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air defences downed 52 of the 103 Russian drones launched overnight, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.

The military said on Telegram that it had lost track of 44 drones, and another had left the territory of Ukraine to Belarus.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
