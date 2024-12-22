December 22, 2024
Syria's mass graves expose Assad regime's systemic terror
More mass graves are being uncovered in Syria in the aftermath of the Assad regime. Civil defence teams have yet to begin excavations, leaving countless stories buried. Survivors also reveal evidence of Russian involvement, and the regime's efforts to hide its crimes. TRT World correspondent Randolph Nogel spoke to a mother in Qutayfah, who lost her entire family.
