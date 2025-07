From Aleppo to Konya: The journey of an 18-year-old Syrian whirling dervish

From Syria to Türkiye, Yusuf Mevlevi’s journey is rooted in faith, family and the sacred art of Sufi whirling. Carrying his grandfather's legacy as the head of rituals at Aleppo's Mevlevi lodge, he continues the Sema — a ritual of devotion and destiny.