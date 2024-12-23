Turkish FM discusses Syria's new structure with the leader of the new administration in Syria

High-level talks have taken place between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Syria's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. Fidan said Ankara will not tolerate further chaos and bloodshed, and that there is no place for the PKK/YPG terror group in Syria's future. Bassam Bounenni has the details of that meeting from Damascus.