Displaced Syrians return to devastated Damascus refugee camp
Syrians and Palestinians alike were victims of a ruthless regime, and many of them were forcefully displaced from their homes in a Damascus refugee camp that was once home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees. Now people are returning for the first time in more than a decade and they’re shocked by the level of destruction. Obaida Hitto reports.
December 23, 2024
