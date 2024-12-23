December 23, 2024
Displaced Syrians return to devastated Damascus refugee camp
Syrians and Palestinians alike were victims of a ruthless regime, and many of them were forcefully displaced from their homes in a Damascus refugee camp that was once home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees. Now people are returning for the first time in more than a decade and they’re shocked by the level of destruction. Obaida Hitto reports.
