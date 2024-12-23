WORLD
Ukraine reflects on pivotal third year war anniversary with Russia
As the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine looms, the country is likely reflecting on what has been a pivotal year in its war with Russia. A series of events has seen the conflict escalate, claim more lives, more Ukrainian territory, and leave it perilously poised. Speculation has grown that the country will likely be forced into peace talks under pressure from by re-elected US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticised financial aid to the country. Yet Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have remained defiant about their ability to emerge from the war victorious, as TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.
Ukraine's 2024 in Review
December 23, 2024
