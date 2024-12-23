Behind Israel's growing aggression is an apparent attempt to overshadow the revolution in Syria and suppress the Syrian people's hopes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed.

"Even if Israel is acting opportunistically, sooner or later it will have to withdraw from the lands it occupies," Erdogan said in an address to the nation on Monday, referring to Israel's recent illegal incursion into Syria.

The president further underscored Türkiye's stance "on the right side of history" since the civil war began in 2011.

"The new situation that emerged from the Syrian revolution has directed the world's attention to this place. As Syria's brother, we are the country that best interprets the new process."

Erdogan further stressed Türkiye's unwavering support for protecting Syria's territorial integrity and unitary structure, saying, "We will never back down from this."

Ankara will provide all necessary support to the Syrian people to "make their achievements permanent" after they triumphed over the "oppressive regime," he added.

Related Erdogan pledges Türkiye’s support for Syrian transition, regional stability

The PKK/YPG threat

Erdogan also underscored the threat posed by the separatist PKK/YPG terrorist organisation on Syrian lands.

He warned that there is no place for any terrorist organisation, including Daesh and the PKK, in the future of Syria and the wider region. "The PKK and its extensions will either eliminate themselves, or they will be eliminated," he added.

Erdogan reassured that Ankara will continue its counterterrorism operations in Syria with "surgical precision, ensuring no harm comes to civilians."

Related PKK/YPG tortures anyone who opposes terror group — former Syrian detainee

Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts

Türkiye has been working on a particularly intense agenda, especially in foreign policy.

Somalia and Ethiopia signed a joint declaration on December 11 to address their dispute over the breakaway Somaliland region and Ethiopia’s need for sea access. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facilitated the agreement, called the Ankara Declaration.

Speaking on Monday, Erdogan underlined that the Horn of Africa region has long been associated with tensions, hunger, terrorist attacks, and the "divide and rule" policies of imperialist powers.

"We are well aware that these insidious scenarios are still in play. We believe the historic step taken with the Ankara Declaration will contribute to the establishment of lasting peace, tranquillity, and stability in the Horn of Africa," Erdogan said.

On the recent visit to Türkiye of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim, Erdogan said they discussed various issues, particularly the current situation in Syria. "We will support Syria in its efforts to heal the wounds caused by 13 years of war, to recover and rebuild itself, both in terms of its state and its society,” he said.

Regarding Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's "highly significant" visit to Türkiye, which came after Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Erdogan said Mikati is "carrying a heavy burden with great dignity during one of the most difficult periods in his country's history."

"I am fully confident that, with his resilient and farsighted leadership, Lebanon will reach safety," he added, reaffirming Ankara's support for Lebanon.