A blast at an explosives production facility in Türkiye’s north-western Balikesir province has left 11 people dead and several others injured, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed, revising the earlier reported death toll of 12.

Yerlikaya added that seven people were also injured in the blast, which occurred in the Karesi district on Tuesday.

Regarding the latest situation, Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said Turkish prosecutors were investigating the scene.

“We foresee that no other citizens remain inside. The injured are in good health and have no issues. The explosion occurred due to technical reasons; there is no possibility of sabotage,” he said.

Earlier, Ustaoglu stated that the blast occurred in the capsule production section of the factory, located in the rural Kavakli neighbourhood of Karesi district, for reasons yet to be determined. The explosion caused the building to collapse, he added.

Shortly after the incident, 112 emergency medical and fire teams were dispatched to the site.

Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said an investigation into the explosion has been launched.

On X, Tunc stated that the Balikesir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has assigned one deputy chief prosecutor and four prosecutors to oversee the investigation. "The investigation is being conducted comprehensively and meticulously."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed sorrow over the incident, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of 12 of our brothers.”

Erdogan stated that all relevant institutions, starting with the Balikesir governor, have been instructed to immediately launch a thorough investigation into the incident.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery.