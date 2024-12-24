WORLD
Amsterdam court sentences five men for violence linked to Ajax-Maccabi game
Police are continuing to investigate the violence and have released images of several suspects they want to identify.
A person is detained by the police as Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters demonstrate in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 7, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. / Photo: Reuters
December 24, 2024

An Amsterdam District Court has sentenced five men to up to six months in prison for violence that erupted around a UEFA Europa League football match between the Dutch club Ajax and Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv in November.

The court on Tuesday sentenced one man to 6 months in prison, another to 2 1/2 months and two to 1 month in jail. A fifth defendant received 100 hours of community service.

The five defendants, who are all Dutch residents and aged between 19 and 32, were accused of public violence, theft and assault.

A wave of violence erupted before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax on November 7, causing widespread outrage, with reports of Israeli fans fighting with bystanders, vandalising property and setting a Palestinian flag on fire.

Videos shared widely on social media depicted Maccabi fans vandalising private property, attacking a local taxi driver and confronting law enforcement officials.

'Maccabi hooligans'

Leyla Hamed, a football journalist, confirmed the videos circulating online by saying "Hooligans from the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv marched through the streets of Amsterdam… They stole Palestinian flags from homes and even set a Palestinian flag on fire."

After a wave of violence by Maccabi fans, Israeli officials labeled the incidents as "violence against Israeli citizens".

The riots left five people in hospital and 20 others with minor injuries. More than 60 people were detained.

Six more suspects will have their trials at a later date, including three minors. Under Dutch rules, proceedings for juveniles are held behind closed doors. Police are continuing to investigate the violence and have released images of several suspects they want to identify.

