Israel is systematically destroying the healthcare system in Gaza amid its genocidal war on the enclave, a Palestinian surgeon said.

Dr Fadel Naim, an orthopaedic surgeon at al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, said on Tuesday that the healthcare system in the enclave is on the verge of collapse with hospitals unable to cope with the mounting numbers of casualties.

"Since the beginning of the (Israeli) aggression, the occupation has systematically destroyed every aspect of life in Gaza, with healthcare being among the most affected sectors," Naim said in a video published on his X account.

"Among the most affected sectors has been the healthcare system, which has been intentionally targeted at all levels from infrastructure, systems, equipment to medical personnel."

He said that a deadly Israeli strike targeted al-Ahli Arab Hospital in October 2023, leaving over 500 people dead and causing partial damage to the hospital.

"The occupation systematically targeted all hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza, including major hospitals such as al-Shifa, Nasser, al-Quds, Kamal Adwan, al-Rantisi, al-Awda and smaller healthcare centres,” he continued.

A hospital under strain

The Israeli attacks have forced almost all hospitals across Gaza out of service, leaving the al-Ahli Arab Hospital the only operational medical facility in Gaza City.

"After the destruction of all hospitals in Gaza City and the northern governorate, the hospital has become the only facility offering surgical, internal medicine, and other health services," Naim explained.

"The normal capacity of the hospital is 30 to 50 beds, but today we have over 150 patients, and at times this number has reached 300," he said.

"We have been forced to utilise every space in the hospital, whether the church or the library, converting them into wards for the injured."

Related Israel forcibly removes patients from north Gaza hospital: medics

Critical shortage

The surgeon highlighted the dire shortage of essential resources at the hospital amid a crippling Israeli blockade on Gaza.

"Daily, we face the risk of diesel running out which compels us to halt essential services such as washing surgical linens, sterilizing surgical equipment or even operating the only CT scanner in northern Gaza at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital.”

The hospital is also struggling to care for vulnerable patients.

"A particularly pressing issue is the large number of patients with chronic illnesses, including the elderly, children, those with diabetes, hypertension, cancer, kidney failure and complex pediatric conditions,” Naim said.

"These patients are often overlooked due to the hospital overcrowding and the lack of capabilities and specialised medical personnel."

Call for urgent action

The Palestinian doctor appealed for urgent action to halt Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza.

"There is an urgent need to exert maximum pressure on the occupation to ensure the protection of medical facilities and personnel," he said.

"We also call for establishing specialised field hospitals and providing the necessary medical teams to operate these hospitals.”

The situation at al-Ahli Arab Hospital is emblematic of the broader healthcare crisis in Gaza, where medical facilities are struggling to cope with the massive destruction and lack of resources amidst Israeli attacks.

The Israeli army has systematically targeted public facilities, residential buildings, and infrastructure over the course of its deadly war on Gaza, exacerbating the already bad living conditions for over two million Palestinians in the enclave.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,300 people, most of them women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.