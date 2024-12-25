December 25, 2024
Russia struggles with inflation and rising consumer costs
With more sanctions imposed on Russia, and the economy transforming to meet increased military spending, Russian consumers are seeing price hikes for almost all categories of goods. Last week President Vladimir Putin said inflation was a worrying signal,, while the central bank kept interest rates at a historic high of 21 percent. Dasha Chernyshova reports from Moscow
