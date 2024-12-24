Gaza’s last remaining hospitals is on the verge of collapse

One of Gaza's last remaining hospitals is on the verge of collapse, after weeks of Israeli bombardment. The staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital are reporting shortages of almost everything, with patients in critical condition being left untreated. A number of explosives were reportedly left at the hospital gates, as its director called on the international community for help. Kamal Adwan is one of three major hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip currently being targeted by Israeli forces. TRT World's Victoria Innes has the latest.