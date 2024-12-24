Syrians strive to rebuild country ravaged by Assad regime

In a country dismembered by war, with one of the world’s most vulnerable populations, Syrians who have little luxury are elated with the freedom of pursuing the prospect of a brighter future. They’ve been burdened with the arduous task of rebuilding and erasing the scars of terrorism. But they say having the ability to do so is all they ever wanted. Yunus Demiroglu has the story.