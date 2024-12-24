WORLD
Syrian foreign minister cautions Iran not to spread chaos in Syria
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani holds Iran responsible for Khamenei's recent remarks about Syrian youth "have nothing left to lose."
Shaibani previously served as the head of political affairs for the civilian administration in the northwestern province of Idlib. / Others
December 24, 2024

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani has warned Iran about actions that could incite instability in Syria and held Tehran responsible for the potential consequences of recent statements.

"Iran must respect the will of the Syrian people, the sovereignty of the nation, and its territorial integrity. We caution them against spreading chaos in Syria and hold them accountable for their recent remarks," Shaibani wrote on X on Tuesday.

Shaibani's comments were in response to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who asserted on Sunday that Syrian youth "have nothing left to lose" because "their entire lives lack security."

Khamenei urged the youth to "stand firmly and resolutely against those who planned and executed this chaos."

On Saturday, the interim Syrian government appointed Asaad Hassan al Shaibani as foreign minister, according to the ruling General Command.

Shaibani previously served as the head of political affairs for the civilian administration in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Bashar al Assad, Syria's regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after opposition groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

