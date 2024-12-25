At least three people have been killed, and others injured when armed men opened fire on a group of journalists gathered for a government press conference set to announce the reopening of Haiti's largest public hospital, a witness to the attack told the Reuters news agency.

Two reporters and a police officer were killed on Tuesday, said a journalist at the scene who asked not to be named.

Videos from local media livestreaming the attack showed journalists huddled on the floor of the hospital lobby as a barrage of bullets flew by. Some appeared to have been hit and were bleeding.

"What happened today is unacceptable," said Leslie Voltaire, who heads Haiti's transitional presidential council, in a video message.

Journalists were invited to arrive at the hospital from 8 a.m. (1300 GMT) to the press conference in the downtown area of the capital, Port-au-Prince, with Haiti's new health minister. They were still awaiting the minister when the shooting began around 11 a.m.

Gang attacks

The State University of Haiti Hospital, known locally as the General Hospital, is the country's largest public hospital, but it has been closed since a March surge in gang attacks that saw former prime minister Ariel Henry ousted from power.

The hospital is in downtown Port-au-Prince, a stone's throw from the central Champ de Mars square, an area that has seen frequent gun battles and clashes between police and a city-wide alliance of gangs known as Viv Ansanm.

Gangs are estimated to control some 80 percent to 90 percent of the capital, while neighbouring countries have been slow to deliver on promises of security support for the Caribbean nation.

Armed gangs in Haiti have targeted hospitals to show their muscle over the government, forcing most to shut down.