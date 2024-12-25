WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv — official
The regional governor reports seven missile strikes on Kharkiv with casualties still being assessed, as Russia intensifies its push to capture eastern Ukraine.
Russia launches 'massive' missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv — official
A Ukrainian law enforcement officer stands among rubbles next to a damaged residential building following a drone attack in Kharkiv late on December 20, 2024. / Photo: AFP
December 25, 2024

A "massive missile attack" pummelled Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

"Kharkiv is under a massive missile attack. A series of explosions were heard in the city and there are still ballistic missiles heading towards the city," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

The regional governor counted seven Russian strikes and said casualties were still being assessed.

Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday its forces had shot down 59 Ukrainian drones overnight while the Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, although it was not initially clear where they were headed.

Moscow's army claims to have seized more than 190 Ukrainian settlements this year, with Kiev struggling to hold the line in the face of manpower and ammunition shortages.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us