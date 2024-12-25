WORLD
2 MIN READ
How Turkish TV Series are changing the Perception of Türkiye in the Balkans
Turn on the TV in any part of the Balkans and you can tune into a Turkish series. Why are Turkish soap operas so popular and a phenomenon across the region for decades? Is it the gripping drama and its plots, the authentic portrayal of history, or the values of family and tradition that strike a deep emotional chord? Perhaps it’s a mix of all these elements, as these series have become more than just entertainment – for many, they are a window into a different, but similar culture, an inspiration to learn a new language. Behind the glitter lies world-class production, talented actors, and the breathtaking beauty of Turkish landscapes. Our guests are famous Turkish actor, Sinan Albayrak and Yasemin Celikkol, who specializes in Turkish series impact across the globe. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL DRAMAS / TRT World
December 25, 2024
Explore
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
How the Kneecap saga at Glastonbury exposes Britain's hypocrisy
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan scores diplomatic win against India in international court
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Dozens of global firms help Israel's 'genocide' in Gaza, settlement expansion: report
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us