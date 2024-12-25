Türkiye has expressed its condolences over a deadly passenger plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The aircraft was operating the Baku-Grozny route when the tragic incident occurred on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, wished God's mercy upon the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"We are ready to provide every possible support to our Azerbaijani and Kazakh brothers and sisters during these difficult times," the statement added.

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board, traveling from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic, crashed near the Kazakh Caspian city of Aktau on Wednesday, the Kazakh Emergency Ministry said, adding that there were 25 survivors.

According to the ministry, 62 passengers and five crew members were on board Flight 8432, which caught fire following the crash, adding that emergency responders are working to extinguish it.

"A total of 67 people were on board, including five crew members. ... The response involves 150 personnel and 45 emergency medical service units. Passenger lists are currently being verified," the ministry said.

The ministry initially reported 25 survivors, but later updated the figure, saying 28 people endured the crash, including two children.